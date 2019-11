A paramilitary ranger sustained serious injury after he was stabbed by a man who tried, unsuccessfully, to seize his service rifle, and who was quickly subdued by another ranger.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon near Ban Suwo defence outpost in Tambon Bareh Tai of Bacho district in the southern border province of Narathiwat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

