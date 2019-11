An American inmate and his Thai wife who escaped from custody were still being treated in an intensive care unit yesterday as their condition remained serious, a doctor said.

Puwadol Kittiwattanasarn, the Sakaeo Crown Prince Hospital director, said yesterday that both Bart Allen Helmus and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit were still in the ICU and their conditions remained critical.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts