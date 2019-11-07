Thu. Nov 7th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two prisoners escape from Rayong Police station

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport vehicle of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport truck of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand. Image: Mattes.


Rayong- At 8:00PM this evening police from the Nikom Phattana Police Station in Rayong reported that two dangerous prisoners have escaped less than six hours after American Bart Allen Helmus shot himself and two other fugitives were caught who escaped from the Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday.

The men, named as Mr. Prinya Chathai 33, and Mr. Rati Khotchasarn, 27, are both facing serious charges for possession of methamphetamine.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

