Two prisoners escape from Rayong Police station





Rayong- At 8:00PM this evening police from the Nikom Phattana Police Station in Rayong reported that two dangerous prisoners have escaped less than six hours after American Bart Allen Helmus shot himself and two other fugitives were caught who escaped from the Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday.

The men, named as Mr. Prinya Chathai 33, and Mr. Rati Khotchasarn, 27, are both facing serious charges for possession of methamphetamine.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

