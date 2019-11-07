Russian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Karon Beach





PHUKET: A 55-year-old Russian man died after being pulled from the surf unconscious and unresponsive at Karon Beach late yesterday afternoon (Nov 6).

Witnesses told police that the man, identified as Sergei Oshkin from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city on Sakhalin island in Russia’s Far East, was seen struggling in the water after he was dragged away from the southern end of the beach, noted a report by Tourist Police stationed at the newly opened “service center” at Karon Beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

