American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured

American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured1 min read
An American prison escapee allegedly shot and wounded himself and his wife as police moved in and arrested them and the third Pattaya Court fugitive in Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday.
The fugitive trio’s capture culminated a massive police manhunt launched after they escaped in chains from Pattaya Court on Monday afternoon, leaving a critically wounded police officer in their wake.
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST