Wed. Nov 6th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured

Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.


An American prison escapee allegedly shot and wounded himself and his wife as police moved in and arrested them and the third Pattaya Court fugitive in Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday.

The fugitive trio’s capture culminated a massive police manhunt launched after they escaped in chains from Pattaya Court on Monday afternoon, leaving a critically wounded police officer in their wake.

American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured

