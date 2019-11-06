Huge manhunt launched for two drug suspects who escaped from Pattaya court

Huge manhunt launched for two drug suspects who escaped from Pattaya court1 min read
About 200 local and border patrol police are hunting for two fugitives and their helpers who are believed to be on the run near the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaew province in an apparent bid to flee into Cambodia.
According to Sa Kaew provincial police commander Pol Maj-Gen Prasai Chittisonthi, seven groups of police officers have been scouring border areas, covering Wattana Nakhon, Khao Chakan and Wang Nam Yen districts, since 9pm Tuesday evening.
By Thai PBS World