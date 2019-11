YALA, Nov 6 (TNA) — A group of militants attacked a defence checkpoint in Lam Phaya sub-district of Yala provincial seat.

Eleven people were killed at the scene and four more died at Yala Hospital. The attackers made off with the officials’ weapons.

The attack happened when many defence volunteers were on duty at about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts