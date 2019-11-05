The Opposition to censure Government between 18th and 20th December





The seven opposition parties have settled on their planned censure motion against the Government with the debate taking place between December 18th and 20th, opposition chief whip and Pheu Thai MP Suthin Klangsaeng said today (Tuesday).

He said that, during the censure debate, the opposition will take a new approach by shifting their focus from suspected corruption to alleged mismanagement by the previous government under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s premiership and the current government’s performance over the past three months.

By Thai PBS World

