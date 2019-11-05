Tue. Nov 5th, 2019

The Opposition to censure Government between 18th and 20th December

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house. Photo: Government of Thailand.


The seven opposition parties have settled on their planned censure motion against the Government with the debate taking place between December 18th and 20th, opposition chief whip and Pheu Thai MP Suthin Klangsaeng said today (Tuesday).

He said that, during the censure debate, the opposition will take a new approach by shifting their focus from suspected corruption to alleged mismanagement by the previous government under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s premiership and the current government’s performance over the past three months.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

