Thousands Join Protests in Myanmar’s Yangon After Military Coup





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Several thousand people took to the streets in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon on Saturday to participate in the first mass protest against military rule since the recent coup, media reported.

Demonstrations broke out on Saturday morning after the Southeast Asian country went into its second nationwide internet shutdown since the military seized power and arrested civilian leaders on Monday.

According to photographs posted by the news portal Mizzima, police officers in bulletproof vests with riot shields blocked the main roads, while crowds marched flashing a three-finger salute, which has become a symbol of the fight for democracy and was used by Thai and Hong Kong protesters.

Sputnik International

