Doctor Poovorawan Recommends Vaccine Purchase from China, Russia

View of Chulalongkorn University

View of Chulalongkorn University. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.


BANGKOK, Feb 5 (TNA) – Thailand should not only wait for COVID-19 vaccines from the West but also buy from China and Russia, said Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University.

Dr Yong wrote in his Facebook account that vaccination already showed widespread effects in the countries where many people were inoculated. In Britain and the United States where so many people were receiving vaccines, daily new COVID-19 cases noticeably dropped from their levels during the New Year, he said.

