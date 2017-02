MAE HONG SON, 28 February 2017 (NNT) – While temperatures in some areas are rising as summer is approaching, several provinces continue to experience cold weather and heavy rains.

In Mae Hong Son, the level of dust particles in the city’s air was measured at 155 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday, forcing several airlines to cancel their flights.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom