Flights to Mae Hong Son disrupted as smog levels soar

Flights between Chiang Mai to Mae Hong Son were suspended on Monday because the haze from forest fire in Mae Hong Son had affected visibility to be only at 1.5 kilometres.

The amount of small particulate matter up to 10 microns in diameter (PM10) in 24 hours peaked at 156 micrograms per cubic metre of air and was at 138 micrograms on average – compared to the Sunday’s peak of 180. The safe level of PM10 is 120 micrograms, which if exceeded, it could pose health risks to people.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation