Monday, February 27, 2017
Chiang Mai on alert for haze from Mae Hong Son

Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze
CHIANG MAI, 27 February 2017 (NNT) – Chiang Mai province has alerted local villagers for imminent haze from a nearby province which might possibly worsen the air quality.

Chiang Mai province’s Command Center for Haze Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has ordered all local authorities to alert the general public to prepare for a potential drop of air quality due to particulate matters blown by the wind into Chiang Mai from the neighboring Mae Hong Son.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: tewit kemtong

