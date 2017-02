NORTHERN RESIDENTS are being affected by haze after farmers burned fields prior to the burning ban being enforced on Friday.

In Chiang Rai province, the smog has been building up, although the amount of small particulate matter of up to 10 microns in diameter (PM10) was not still beyond the safe limit of below 120 microgram per one cubic metre.

