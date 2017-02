BANGKOK, 19th February 2017 (NNT) – The government is keen to list a popular tourist destination in Chiang Mai as a World Heritage Site.

Amidst myriad tourist destinations known to travelers, the Pha Chor Canyon or Grand Canyon of Thailand is one of the oldest and is believed to be millions of years old.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil