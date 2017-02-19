Sunday, February 19, 2017
Clashes Erupt as Protests Against Police Violence Resume in Paris

Over 2,000 people took part in a protest against police violence in the French capital of Paris on Saturday. The demonstration resulted in massive unrest, leaving one police officer injured.

Previously, a series of protests have swept through Paris and other French regions. People protested police misconduct during an incident on February 2, when a 22-year-old named Theo, allegedly involved in drug dealing, was detained and violently beaten by law enforcement. Since the riots erupted on February 4 over 240 people have been arrested.

Full story: sputniknews.com

