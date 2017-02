PHANG-NGA, 19th February 2017 (NNT) – The 2017 Miss Thailand Universe has visited the southern province of Phan-nga to meet senior citizens in Thai Muang district.

Chalita Suansane was greeted by Governor Pakapong Thawipat and high-ranking officials before meeting students of the Senior Citizens School of Thai Muang District. The students, dressed in school uniforms, gave her a warm welcome.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil