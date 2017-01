MANILA, 30 January 2017 (NNT) – Miss Thailand Universe Chalita Suansane entered the final round of last 6 contestants at Miss Universe 2017 in Manila.

Representing Thailand at the 65th Miss Universe competition, Chalita Suansane, aka “Namtan,” squeezed through to the top 6 contestants to be crowned the new Miss Universe 2017, but wasn’t able to make it to the last 3.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom