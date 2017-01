THAI FANS have been busy voting for Miss Universe Thailand Chalita Suansane, who is vying for the coveted Miss Universe title with a bevy of beauty queens from around the world in Pasay City, Philippines.

Public voting through Twitter, the Miss Universe website and mobile apps started on January 24 and ends today. Efforts to put Chalita into the top 12 seemed fruitful, as she had the highest scores in Twitter as of press time.

Full story: The Nation

By MARISA CHIMPRABHA