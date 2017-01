BANGKOK, 28th January 2017 (NNT) – The Thai Government is working with the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to improve the national e-payment system, also known as “PromptPay.”

Somkid Jatusripitak, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, said this week that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce are joining the central bank in an effort to further improve the national digital-payment system, a move that will see Thailand become a completely digital society.

