British minister on official visit to Thailand

BANGKOK, 28th January 2017 (NNT) – Alok Sharma, the UK Minister for Asia and the Pacific, is in Thailand to strengthen relations and promote bilateral cooperation.

Mr. Sharma this week paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak at Government House where the former affirmed the strong relationship between the two kingdoms. Mr. Sharma said Thailand and the United Kingdom have enjoyed a close friendship for more than 4 centuries, while assuring the government that Thailand remains an important trading partner of the UK.

