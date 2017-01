PHUKET: A 50-year-old Swedish man died in the early hours of this morning after crashing his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd in Rawai.

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police was informed of an accident at 12:20am today (Jan 30) where it was reported a foreign man had crashed his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd, Rawai.

Yutthawat Lekmak