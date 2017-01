The Minister of Commerce has ordered the transfer of the deputy director-general of the Intellectual Property Department to the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce.

Commerce Minister Mrs Apiradee Tantraporn said today the transfer was not to defend the deputy director-general Supat Sa-nguanpakdeekul but to remove him from the position as the fact-finding committee could start investigating the incident.

By Thai PBS Reporters