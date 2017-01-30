Monday, January 30, 2017
Home > Asia > At Least 7 Killed After Avalanches Hit Tajikistan – Emergencies Agency

At Least 7 Killed After Avalanches Hit Tajikistan – Emergencies Agency

Village in snow in Japan
TN Asia 0

The spokeswoman of the country’s Committee for Emergency Situations said that at least seven people were killed in Tajikistan after a series of avalanches hit the Central Asian republic.

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – At least seven people were killed in Tajikistan after a series of avalanches hit the Central Asian republic on Sunday and Monday, the spokeswoman of the country’s Committee for Emergency Situations (CoES) told Sputnik Monday.

“[A total of] five people were killed by the avalanches that hit the Dushanbe-Khujand route and two more on the Khorog-Murghab roads,” Umeda Yusupova said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Workers Who Make Your iPhone Possible Are Fighting Labor Abuse in the Philippines

Indian banks propose to use gold deposits as CRR-SLR

Chinese government prohibits use of Windows 8, cites security concerns

Leave a Reply