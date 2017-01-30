At Least 7 Killed After Avalanches Hit Tajikistan – Emergencies Agency

The spokeswoman of the country’s Committee for Emergency Situations said that at least seven people were killed in Tajikistan after a series of avalanches hit the Central Asian republic.

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – At least seven people were killed in Tajikistan after a series of avalanches hit the Central Asian republic on Sunday and Monday, the spokeswoman of the country’s Committee for Emergency Situations (CoES) told Sputnik Monday.

“[A total of] five people were killed by the avalanches that hit the Dushanbe-Khujand route and two more on the Khorog-Murghab roads,” Umeda Yusupova said.

