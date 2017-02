NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Fire erupted again on Khao Makha in the Khon Buri national forest reserve in Khon Buri district early on Sunday, razing forest cover from the top to the foot of the mountain, local media reported.

Wichian Abkrathok, chief of Ban Makha in tambon Khok Krachai, said the fire broke out early yesterday in the Khon Buri national forest reserve but local residents and officials managed to bring it under control.

PRASIT TANGPRASERT