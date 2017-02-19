Sunday, February 19, 2017
Home > South > Power plant protesters end protest

Power plant protesters end protest

Road in Krabi town
TN South 0

Opponents of the Krabi’s coal-fired power plant project have agreed to end their protest held in front of the Government House and to return to their home province after the government agreed to conduct a new environment and health impacts assessment (EHIA) study of the project.

The decision to end the protest was announced at the protest site in a joint press conference attended by First Army Region commander Lt-Gen Apirat Kongsompong, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaeokamnerd and three core leaders of the protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Android Phone

Student Electrocuted While Charging Phone, Police Say

One killed, two injured in Pattani prison riot

Tarutao National Marine Park

Leave a Reply