Power plant protesters end protest

Opponents of the Krabi’s coal-fired power plant project have agreed to end their protest held in front of the Government House and to return to their home province after the government agreed to conduct a new environment and health impacts assessment (EHIA) study of the project.

The decision to end the protest was announced at the protest site in a joint press conference attended by First Army Region commander Lt-Gen Apirat Kongsompong, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaeokamnerd and three core leaders of the protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters