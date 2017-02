BANGKOK, 19th February 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has once again pleaded with the media to foster social reconciliation and unity.

Gen Prayut has urged all media outlets to adhere to journalism ethics and standards, saying that there have been many news reports unfairly criticizing the work of the government and omitting factual information, that in turn leads to public misunderstanding.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil