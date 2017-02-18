Krabi power plant protesters detained at army camp

Five protesters leading a rally against a coal-fired power plant in Krabi have been detained at an army base for violating the law against public gatherings.

Prasitchai Nunuan, Akradej Chakjinda and ML Rungkun Kitiyakara were whisked away by police from the rally site in front of Government House on Saturday morning and taken in a police van to the 11th Military Circle. Banjong Nasae and Thatchapong Kaedam later joined them at the military barracks.

