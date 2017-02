AYUTTHAYA – The owner of the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace has threatened to lay siege to Government House with 100 elephants if he is charged with illegally acquiring elephants.

Laithongrien Meepan, proprietor of the large kraal in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, said on Monday wildlife authorities had unfairly accused his organisation of dishonestly identifying some elephants. This would cause trouble for elephant keepers in general.

SOONTHORN PHONGPAO