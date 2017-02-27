Known agitators are mingling among Dhammakaya followers

Police and officials of the Department of Special Investigation have been told to look out for a group of about 30 known agitators who are believed to be mingling among protesting Dhammakaya followers allegedly to incite resistance against the officials.

DSI deputy director-general Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul said Sunday that some of these known agitators used to be involved in past political protests in Bangkok. He added that officials had been told to gather evidences to nail down these alleged troublemakers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters