Monday, February 27, 2017
Home > News > Known agitators are mingling among Dhammakaya followers

Known agitators are mingling among Dhammakaya followers

Fireworks at Wat Phra Dhammakaya
TN News 0

Police and officials of the Department of Special Investigation have been told to look out for a group of about 30 known agitators who are believed to be mingling among protesting Dhammakaya followers allegedly to incite resistance against the officials.

DSI deputy director-general Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul said Sunday that some of these known agitators used to be involved in past political protests in Bangkok. He added that officials had been told to gather evidences to nail down these alleged troublemakers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Theatre of Dionysus in Athens, Greece

‘Catastrophic Effect’: More Austerity Measures Could Force Greece to Exit the EU

Thai Police tailing black-clad conspirators suspected of plotting assassination against the prime minister

Yingluck Shinawatra Requests Meeting with Thai Army Chief

Leave a Reply