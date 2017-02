A middle-aged man hanged himself from a 100-metre-high radio antenna on Saturday night in an apparent protest against the ongoing siege of the controversial Dhammakaya Temple.

The man, wearing black, started climbing the structure at a community radio station located behind the vast temple complex in Pathum Thani at about 6 pm. He also displayed a placard with a message giving authorities a 9 pm deadline for a junta order against Dhammakaya to be revoked.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation