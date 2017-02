An Uber driver was fined 2,000 baht after he was caught taking two Japanese passengers at restricted area inside Suvarnabhumi airport.

The incident happened on February 22 but was just clarified by the airport director Saroj Duangrat yesterday after a popular tourism website ran the video footage of a Uber driver ordered to leave the airport area by guards after he was found waiting to pick up two Japanese passengers to Le Meridien Bangok hotel for 300 baht.

Thai PBS