Buddhism Office head axed

A SENIOR Department of Special Investigation (DSI) official has been appointed as new chief of the National Office of Buddhism amid a tense stand-off between authorities and the controversial Dhammakaya Temple, which has dragged on for over a week.

National Office of Buddhism director-general Pranom Sonsill was replaced yesterday by Pongporn Parmsneh, director of the DSI’s Bureau of Taxation Crime, in the latest order issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha under power given to him by the post-coup interim charter.

By THE SUNDAY NATION