Saturday, February 25, 2017
Home > News > Buddhism Office head axed

Buddhism Office head axed

Buddhist monks in the ubosot of Wat Phra Singh, Chiang Mai
TN News 0

A SENIOR Department of Special Investigation (DSI) official has been appointed as new chief of the National Office of Buddhism amid a tense stand-off between authorities and the controversial Dhammakaya Temple, which has dragged on for over a week.

National Office of Buddhism director-general Pranom Sonsill was replaced yesterday by Pongporn Parmsneh, director of the DSI’s Bureau of Taxation Crime, in the latest order issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha under power given to him by the post-coup interim charter.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Rocinha favela in dangerous Rio de Janeiro

Italian man killed by drug dealers after GPS leads him into Brazilian favela

Free buses and trains for six more months

Thai people celebrated another remarkable night of Loi Krathong festival

Leave a Reply