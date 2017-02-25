Saturday, February 25, 2017
Dhammakaya unperturbed by Internet blackout

Pathum Thani-based Dhammakaya Temple’s monks remain defiant on Saturday despite the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s measure to cut phone and Internet signal in and around the temple, which was now declared a controlled area by the junta’s order.

Phra Sanitwong Chareonrattawong, the communication chief of the temple, said in his Facebook page that thousands of people staying within the 500-metre radius from temple were marooned from outside world through the signal disconnection but they must not be panic.

