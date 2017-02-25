Saturday, February 25, 2017
Google Spaces to be shut down on April 17

PanARMENIAN.Net – Google’s oh-so-brief Spaces experiment didn’t even last a year before the company decided to shut it down. According to a note from the Spaces team, they’ve made a “tough decision” and the group-sharing social network will lock down in read-only mode on March 3rd, then completely shut down on April 17, Engadget said.

Assuming they actually used the service at all, users can still save, print or delete what little content they may have posted until then. After April 17, Spaces will get the Google Wave treatment and disappear completely from the internet.

Source: panarmenian.net

