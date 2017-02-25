Cambodian fish sellers end duty hike protest

SA KAEO, 25th February 2017 (NNT) – Cambodian fish traders have decided to end their protest and have reopened the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge, as Aranyaprathet Customs House has agreed to apply a tariff discount to fish imports from Cambodia until the end of the month.

More than 100 fish sellers from Cambodia on Thursday blocked the Thailand-bound side of the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge in protest against a new hike in customs duty which has jumped from 3.80 baht to 15 baht per kilo.

