Saturday, February 25, 2017
Home > News > Knife-Wielding Man Rams Car Into Crowd in German Heidelberg, Injuries Reported

Knife-Wielding Man Rams Car Into Crowd in German Heidelberg, Injuries Reported

German police
TN News 0

A man apparently armed with a knife rammed a car into pedestrians in the center of the German city of Heidelberg on Saturday, local N24 TV channel reported citing police. Three are reportedly injured.

After the incident that occurred at some 16:00 p.m. local time, German police reportedly shot the man after he attempted to flee. Currently, the man is in a hospital.

One pedestrian wounded in the incident is in a critical condition.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist temple in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani

Followers of Phra Dhammachayo threaten DSI team with legal action

Thai authorities arrest 35 Laos, 39 Cambodian illegal migrant labourers

Thailand likely to end emergency rule in six areas: minister

Leave a Reply