Knife-Wielding Man Rams Car Into Crowd in German Heidelberg, Injuries Reported

A man apparently armed with a knife rammed a car into pedestrians in the center of the German city of Heidelberg on Saturday, local N24 TV channel reported citing police. Three are reportedly injured.

After the incident that occurred at some 16:00 p.m. local time, German police reportedly shot the man after he attempted to flee. Currently, the man is in a hospital.

One pedestrian wounded in the incident is in a critical condition.

Full story: sputniknews.com

