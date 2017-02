AIS, the country’s largest mobile phone operator, may be paying the price for offering good customer service.

When a client complained about poor signal in the area near the besieged Dhammakaya Temple, the company apologised for the inconvenience and said that “the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has asked AIS for cooperation to restrict mobile phone usage in areas under control [declared by Article 44] in Pathum Thani.”

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation