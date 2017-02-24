PM orders purge of SRT governor and board

Friday, February 24, 2017
Bangkok railway station
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered the removal of the governor of the State Railway of Thailand Mr Wutthichart Kalayanamit and the retire board of directors.

Under the same order which was issued by virtue of Section 44 of the interim constitution, the prime minister appointed Mr Anont Luangboriboon, deputy director-general of Highways Department as the new SRT governor, replacing Wutthichart who was transferred to an inactive post in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

