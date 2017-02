Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is fully prepared for the anticipated delays during the scheduled two-month repairs on one of its runways at Suvarnabhumi airport, says an executive.

Acting president Usanee Sangsingkeo said in a statement the partial closure of the runway from March 3 to May 5 this year for 60 days would affect aircraft takeoffs and landings during the period.

