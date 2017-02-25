Thousands Protest Duterte’s Drug War, Arrest of Senator, in Manila

Saturday, February 25, 2017
President Rodrigo Duterte presents a chart illustrating a drug trade network
Following the Friday arrest of perhaps the highest-profile critic of his drug war, Senator Leila de Lima, thousands flooded the streets of Manila Saturday morning to protest Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his brutal crackdown.

The protests came as the country marked the 31st anniversary of the People Power movement that deposed dictator Ferdinand Marcos after a 20-year rule. Duterte, a fan of Marcos, made possible the dictator’s burial in the Philippines Heroes’ Cemetery after he came to power, angering many.

Among the roughly 3,000 protesters was former Philippines President Benigno Aquino, who defended de Lima, his former justice minister, as well as current Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, also a de Lima supporter, who resigned from Duterte’s cabinet after being blocked from meetings when she disagreed with Duterte.

