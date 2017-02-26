South Korean wanted for fraud charge in South Korea arrested in Nong Khai

A South Korean businessman who is wanted in South Korea for fraud charge was arrested by Thai immigration officials after he sneaked into Nong Khai province from Laos by a long-tailed boat on Saturday.

Pol Maj Thirapong Prachakchit, immigration inspector attached to Nong Khai provincial immigration office, said that the 58-year old construction contractor, Boo Yon-gian, was issued with an arrest warrant by the Inchoen court in South Korea for allegedly cheating 52 million wons or 1.7 million baht in construction materials. The alleged embezzlement took place in 2008 and a warrant for his arrest was subsequently by the Inchoen court.

By Thai PBS Reporters