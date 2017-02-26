Sunday, February 26, 2017
Home > Isan > South Korean wanted for fraud charge in South Korea arrested in Nong Khai

South Korean wanted for fraud charge in South Korea arrested in Nong Khai

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River
TN Isan 0

A South Korean businessman who is wanted in South Korea for fraud charge was arrested by Thai immigration officials after he sneaked into Nong Khai province from Laos by a long-tailed boat on Saturday.

Pol Maj Thirapong Prachakchit, immigration inspector attached to Nong Khai provincial immigration office, said that the 58-year old construction contractor, Boo Yon-gian, was issued with an arrest warrant by the Inchoen court in South Korea for allegedly cheating 52 million wons or 1.7 million baht in construction materials. The alleged embezzlement took place in 2008 and a warrant for his arrest was subsequently by the Inchoen court.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Drugs smuggled through nearby border provinces found in Surin

Thai School Bus Crash Injures 50 in Nakhon Ratchasima

Khao Yai Visitors Told To Beware Of ‘Giant Crocodile’

Leave a Reply