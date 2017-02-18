Philippine Catholics in “show of force” against drug war

PanARMENIAN.Net – Thousands of Catholic faithful gathered in the Philippine capital on Saturday, February 18 for a ‘show of force’ in the biggest rally yet to stop extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, AFP reports.

More than 6,000 people have died since Duterte took office seven months ago and ordered an unprecedented crime war that has drawn global criticism for alleged human rights abuses, but is popular with many in the mainly Catholic country.

Members of one of the nation’s oldest and most powerful institutions chanted prayers and sang hymns as they marched to condemn a “spreading culture of violence”.

