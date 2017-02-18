Saturday, February 18, 2017
Home > Asia > Philippine Catholics in “show of force” against drug war

Philippine Catholics in “show of force” against drug war

Roxas Boulevard in Manila, Philippines
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Thousands of Catholic faithful gathered in the Philippine capital on Saturday, February 18 for a ‘show of force’ in the biggest rally yet to stop extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, AFP reports.

More than 6,000 people have died since Duterte took office seven months ago and ordered an unprecedented crime war that has drawn global criticism for alleged human rights abuses, but is popular with many in the mainly Catholic country.

Members of one of the nation’s oldest and most powerful institutions chanted prayers and sang hymns as they marched to condemn a “spreading culture of violence”.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Firefighters in Thailand

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Itoigawa, Japan

Afghanistan Buddhist past: Archaeological excavations at Mes Aynak, Afghanistan

Buddhists plea with UN to prevent mining in Afghanistan

Children in a village, Sindh, Pakistan

Over populated Pakistan bans contraception adverts

Leave a Reply