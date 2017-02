BANGKOK, 18 February 2017 (NNT) – According to the Nephrology Society of Thailand, renal failure is a common condition and has become one of the top 20 diseases found in Thailand.

The Nephrology Society of Thailand and the National Health Security Office co-hosted an international conference this week to discuss causes of kidney disease and its prevention, and treatments and dialysis for patients with chronic renal failure.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil