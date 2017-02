Narcotic police seized more than 270,000 methamphetamine pills and arrested three men alleged to be linked to the illegal drug network operated by Laotian drug kingpin Xaysana Keawpimpa at two houses in Ratburana district, Bangkok on Friday.

Also seized from three house – one in Rama II road and two in Soi Suksawat 26 – were 16.5 kgs of Ice and 3.20 kgs of Ketamine.

By Thai PBS Reporters