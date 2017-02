BANGKOK, 27 February 2017 (NNT) – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is set to determine a framework for an investigation into a bribery case against Rolls-Royce and former executives of Thai Airways.

NACC Secretary-General Sansern Poljiak disclosed that while the investigation is underway it hasn’t received any information from the British and American anti-corruption agencies despite requests.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom