THAI union labor urges PM to investigate Rolls Royce case

BANGKOK, 20th February 2017 (NNT)-Thai Airways International labor union is set to ask Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha about the progress of the investigation into the bribery case against the British engine maker Rolls Royce and a former THAI executive.

The union president, Damrong Waiyakanee, announced that the union will present a letter to the Prime Minister asking about the investigation as the union fears it would do more damage to the organization if the investigation progressed too slowly.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom