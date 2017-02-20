THAI union labor urges PM to investigate Rolls Royce case

Monday, February 20, 2017
Airbus A350 Rolls-Royce engine
BANGKOK, 20th February 2017 (NNT)-Thai Airways International labor union is set to ask Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha about the progress of the investigation into the bribery case against the British engine maker Rolls Royce and a former THAI executive.

The union president, Damrong Waiyakanee, announced that the union will present a letter to the Prime Minister asking about the investigation as the union fears it would do more damage to the organization if the investigation progressed too slowly.

