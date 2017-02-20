Monday, February 20, 2017
Home > Asia > New Zealand Court Gives Go-Ahead for Megaupload Founder’s Extradition to US

New Zealand Court Gives Go-Ahead for Megaupload Founder’s Extradition to US

Megaupload FBI banner
TN Asia 0

New Zealand’s High Court made a decision Monday to uphold a district court’s ruling on the extradition of the founder of the now defunct file-sharing website Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, and three co-accused site executives to the United States for alleged fraud.

MOSCOW, February 20 (Sputnik) – Megaupload, a file-sharing and storage website, had been offering pirated content to approximately 50 million daily users until 2012, when its servers were shut down and its founder, German internet mogul Dotcom, was arrested in his New Zealand mansion.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Mystery Woman Is North Korean Leader’s Wife

Bride, 27, dies of heart attack on Cambodian honeymoon

The Turkish police conduct raids on terrorist suspects

Turkish Police Detain 8 Daesh Militants in Ankara – Reports

Leave a Reply