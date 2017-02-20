New Zealand Court Gives Go-Ahead for Megaupload Founder’s Extradition to US

New Zealand’s High Court made a decision Monday to uphold a district court’s ruling on the extradition of the founder of the now defunct file-sharing website Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, and three co-accused site executives to the United States for alleged fraud.

MOSCOW, February 20 (Sputnik) – Megaupload, a file-sharing and storage website, had been offering pirated content to approximately 50 million daily users until 2012, when its servers were shut down and its founder, German internet mogul Dotcom, was arrested in his New Zealand mansion.

