Apple “buys Israeli AI-based face recognition startup”

PanARMENIAN.Net – Apple Inc. has acquired Israel’s Realface, a cybertechnology startup whose facial recognition technology can be used to authenticate users. This is Apple’s fourth acquisition in Israel, The Times of Israel reports citing the financial website Calcalist, and the deal is estimated to be worth a couple of million of dollars.

Realface, set up in 2014 by Adi Eckhouse Barzilai and Aviv Mader, has developed a facial recognition software that offers users a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs.

