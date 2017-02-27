Monday, February 27, 2017
Home > Tech > Samsung’s Galaxy S8 to launch March 29 in New York

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 to launch March 29 in New York

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – No Galaxy S8 reveals were featureդ at MWC, Samsung’s showcase centering instead around a whole lot of tablets and other devices. However, the company did confirm one thing: that March 29 launch rumor is true — and it’ll all go down in New York, Engadget said.

What do we know about the Galaxy S8 so far? A few things. You can expect a new AI voice assistant, an edge-to-edge display (or at least the option of one), as well as a virtual home button instead of a physical one, baked under the display, Engadget said.

Source: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Human cell

Nano-sized discs teach your body to kill cancer cells

Bangkok Airways welcomes a new Airbus 319

Just Google It? Not In China, Where Google Remains Blocked

Leave a Reply