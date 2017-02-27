Samsung’s Galaxy S8 to launch March 29 in New York

PanARMENIAN.Net – No Galaxy S8 reveals were featureդ at MWC, Samsung’s showcase centering instead around a whole lot of tablets and other devices. However, the company did confirm one thing: that March 29 launch rumor is true — and it’ll all go down in New York, Engadget said.

What do we know about the Galaxy S8 so far? A few things. You can expect a new AI voice assistant, an edge-to-edge display (or at least the option of one), as well as a virtual home button instead of a physical one, baked under the display, Engadget said.

Source: panarmenian.net